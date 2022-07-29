Volunteer barbers give free back-to-school haircuts in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The clippers were buzzing in Marion County as several organizations came together to offer free haircuts to young boys in the community.

The free cuts were given by volunteer barbers from all over the area.

There were dozens of kids lined up for the basic cuts.

The mayor of Buena Vista says the event was an effort that involved everyone to ensure kids look their best as they head back to school.

“Anytime that we can assist a student in being better prepared for school, anything that we can do in that area makes it very important,” said Mayor Kevin Brown.

The event ran until 7 p.m. at John Gibson Recreation Center in Buena Vista, Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.