Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Volunteer barbers give free back-to-school haircuts in Marion County

(WDBJ7)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The clippers were buzzing in Marion County as several organizations came together to offer free haircuts to young boys in the community.

The free cuts were given by volunteer barbers from all over the area.

There were dozens of kids lined up for the basic cuts.

The mayor of Buena Vista says the event was an effort that involved everyone to ensure kids look their best as they head back to school.

“Anytime that we can assist a student in being better prepared for school, anything that we can do in that area makes it very important,” said Mayor Kevin Brown.

The event ran until 7 p.m. at John Gibson Recreation Center in Buena Vista, Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
Man arrested on multiple traffic charges in Columbus, found with over $300K in drugs
Heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Phenix City
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange
Shallandra Freeman and Curteze Avery
2 suspects charged with murder, feticide in overnight LaGrange stabbing
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Paws Humane Society opens free food pantry for pets
Paws Humane Society in need of community help
Phenix City School district employees receive pay raise
Breanna Burgess
Family to hold vigil for 26-year-old mother stabbed to death in LaGrange
First responders on the scene of a medical helicopter crash in Andalusia, Alabama.
Medical helicopter crashes in south Alabama city of Andalusia