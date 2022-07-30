2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate traffic stops in Columbus led to multiple drug and gun charges.

The Columbus Police Department’s Tag Reader Units made stops for minor traffic violations, which led to the following:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Drug-related objects

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Multiple traffic charges

Warrants to be obtained for additional charges, including felon possession of a fireman

Additionally, officers cleared warrants for aggravated assault and home invasion due to the stops.

