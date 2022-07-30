2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate traffic stops in Columbus led to multiple drug and gun charges.
The Columbus Police Department’s Tag Reader Units made stops for minor traffic violations, which led to the following:
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Drug-related objects
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Multiple traffic charges
- Warrants to be obtained for additional charges, including felon possession of a fireman
Additionally, officers cleared warrants for aggravated assault and home invasion due to the stops.
