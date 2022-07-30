Business Break
Columbus officers searching for missing 16-year-old boy

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

16-year-old Anthony Wiggins was last seen in the 4700 block of Milgen Road on July 29 - between 5:40 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Wiggins was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with different artists on it, gray sweatpants, and red Vans tennis shoes.

Officials say Wiggins has suicidal ideations and was last seen traveling on foot. 

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

