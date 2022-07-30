Business Break
One man dead in multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County.

The crash occurred on Friday, July 29, at approximately 8:10 a.m.

30-year-old Drew F. Terry was pronounced dead on the scene after the 2000 Chopper Guys custom motorcycle he was operating struck a 2000 Nissan Xterra. As a result of the initial collision, Terry was thrown from the motorcycle and then was struck by the 2015 Toyota Tundra.

The crash occurred on Chambers County 388, approximately two miles south of Valley, in Chambers County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

