1 on 1 Technical College in Phenix City holds back-to-school bash

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - 1 on 1 Technical College in Phenix City invited people to look at all they have to offer their students.

The college held a back-to-school bash and ribbon-cutting event. The community also came out to tour its campus on 13th Street.

1 on 1 offers health education courses, including medical billing and coding classes.

This fun and educational event offered prizes and school giveaways to students in the community.

“It’s important to do this cause at one point in time, we all needed to be fed, and we went to the community to feed us. So, it’s our time to give back and feed the community,” said Director TJ Wiggins.

Prizes were also given to people who came out and attended 1 on 1’s health fair and donated blood.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

