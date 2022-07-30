Sunny and Hot Start to August

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After an overcast Saturday we will see possibilities for showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening hours - mostly in our northern counties. Around 10pm the occluded front bringing today’s conditions will recede and things will dry up overnight with temperatures back in the low 70s. Tomorrow things will stay dry and heat back up to the mid to upper 90s. With humidity still playing a part, we could feel like temps are back near the triple digits. As we head into the 8th month of the year - what!!! - similar conditions will remain in place. By Tuesday, we will return to normal summertime conditions with afternoon and evening showers of about 30% coverage every day. This will bring temperatures back to average for a textbook start to the month. By the next weekend, we may see things dry up a bit again, but we will keep you updated as the details develop.

