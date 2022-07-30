Sunshine is Coming Back After the Rain to End July on a Sunny Note

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kicking off the weekend, we can expect to add to the July 2022 rainfall total as the Valley will see a 40% coverage of rain today. However, we will end July on a slightly drier note, with 20% coverage of rain, temperatures in the mid-90s that will not feel as humid, and sunny conditions for most. Some schools are starting back next week, so what you can expect for the week ahead is the summertime pattern we know so well which is pop-up showers/storms that develop mainly in the afternoon and evening. There will be more rain expected for Tuesday, but the coverage throughout next week stays between 20-30%. We have not yet beat the heat either, so make sure you stay hydrated in the coming days as the highs consistently stay in the low to mid-90s.

