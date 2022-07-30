Bond denied for UWG lecturer charged with murdering 18-year-old student

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Carroll County judge has denied bond for a former University of West Georgia lecturer after he allegedly shot and killed a college freshman in a parking deck over the weekend.

Bond denied for former University of West Georgia professor charged for the murder of Anna Jones, an 18yo UWG freshman, in Carrollton on Saturday. Richard Sigman appeared before a judge in a wheelchair. Prelim hearing set for Sept 2. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/TVJnbLBwD6 — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) August 1, 2022

Richard Sigman was fired after being arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for killing a student on Saturday morning, Carrollton Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Police said on July 30, just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to Tanner Medical Center after a teen they identified as 18-year-old Anna Jones showed up with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the incident happened off Adamson Square in the courthouse parking deck.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates that the 47-year-old and another man got into a verbal argument at Leopoldo’s Pizza at 102 Adamson Square.

Police said the man notified security that Sigman threatened to shoot him. When security approached Sigman, they saw he had a weapon, and told him to leave.

The investigation then indicates Sigman walked into the parking deck and began shooting into a parked vehicle striking the victim.

The University of West Georgia released the following statement saying in part:

“The University of West Georgia has learned of the loss of one of its students, Anna Jones, who passed away following an off-campus incident earlier today. UWG has terminated the employment of Richard Sigman and continues to work with the city of Carrollton Police Department, which leads this ongoing investigation. On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna’s family and many friends,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG’s president. “We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our university community. We ask that you keep Anna’s family, friends, and all who have been touched by this tragedy in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time.” Counseling and support services are available to all UWG students, faculty, and staff. Resources may be found at westga.edu/wellness. Students may call the UWG Counseling Center 24/7 by calling 678-839-6428 and selecting option 2.”

According to police, friends of Jones immediately drove her to the hospital where she later died.

Jones had recently graduated from Mount Zion High School, according to the school’s Facebook page.

She had plans to go to the University of West Georgia.

“Anna was a beautiful, sweet, caring girl and I will miss her forever. There are so many good qualities, no one could list them all. She was always so positive, and was an amazing friend to everyone,” said friend Ethan Lepard.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.