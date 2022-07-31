Business Break
Stewart County School District to require masks for students, staff

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County School District has announced a mask mandate for students and teachers in the 2022-2023 school year.

This decision comes from a high transmission of COVID-19 in the area. All students and staff must wear a mask in the building of the school and also on buses and transportation.

On top of that, the district has also began a new self-reporting policy in which students will be asked to fill out a form with information regarding symptoms or direct contact with someone who has tested positive.

For more information on the mask mandate and the 2022-2023 school year, click HERE.

