The Sun is Shining on the Valley Today!

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Pool Forecast WTVM
Pool Forecast WTVM
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - I have good news for the kids going back to school tomorrow and wanting to enjoy their last day of summer! Today we have absolutely beautiful conditions on tap with mostly sunny and hot conditions and relatively low humidity! Now, there are a few of us that may see a stray shower or two, but the majority of the Valley is staying dry this Sunday. To begin August, similar conditions as today are expected. Monday there will be a slightly greater chance of rain, but again these will be short isolated showers that pop up in the afternoon and evening.  Starting Tuesday, we are going to see more in the way of rain. The rain coverage is jumping up to 30% and that trend will continue into Thursday. Just keep the umbrellas close when you’re heading home from work these days. Now we dry out slightly starting Friday and going into the weekend.  The temperatures next week are going to stay warm as the forecasted highs are in the low to mid-90s.

