Typical Summer Conditions for the Start of August

Elise’s Forecast
pop
pop(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ve had a hot and sunny day in the valley, and the dry conditions will stick with us overnight. As we head into August tomorrow similar conditions will stay in place, with highs reaching back into the mid to upper 90s. After that, regularly scheduled programming of afternoon showers and storms returns. That means keep the umbrella with you for most of the week, because about 30% of us will see thunderstorms every afternoon! We will have temperatures right around average for the remainder of the week as well. Overnight lows will consistently be back in the low 70s. For the end of the week and next weekend, things dry up a bit again, with temperatures staying in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
One man dead in multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County
Breanna Burgess
Heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Phenix City
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
