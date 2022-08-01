Business Break
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois

Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) - Police say seven people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago.

Police say 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz and five children in a Chevrolet van were killed. The children were ages 5 to 13.

The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz, was seriously injured.

Jennifer Fernandez, the 22-year-old driver of an Acura TSX, was also killed in the crash. Police say she was traveling in the wrong direction on westbound I-90 before striking the van.

Both vehicles were “engulfed in flames,” according to police.

It wasn’t immediately known why Fernandez was in the wrong lanes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

