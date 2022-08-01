August coming in hot, Better rain chances toward mid week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a hot and mainly dry weekend, we’ll start off the workweek and the month of August in a similar fashion with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few isolated storms are expected to pop up between 3 and 9 PM ET following a mostly sunny morning. As we go throughout the rest of the week, afternoon highs stay in the 90 to 94 degree range as the rain chance creeps up; around 30 to 50% of us seeing showers or thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday! Some of the rain Tuesday could come in the morning. Keep that in mind for the kids who are going back to school this week. Overnight lows will consistently be in the low to mid 70s. Rain coverage looks slim to isolated at best Friday and for the start of the upcoming weekend before moisture may try to increase. For most other students, that means the last weekend before “summer” ends!

