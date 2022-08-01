Award ceremony recognizes local talent, artists in Chattahoochee Valley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Red Carpet was out and shining at the Tri-City Award Ceremony Sunday night.
The ceremony, hosted by Phoenix Entertainment, recognized many talented people in the Columbus and Phenix City area.
Some of the categories - just to name a few - include Best Male Artist On The Rise, Best Female Artist On The Rise, Plus Size Model of the Year and Media Mogul of the Year - which our very own Nicole Harper was nominated for.
Congratulations to all of the winners and nominees.
