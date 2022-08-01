Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Award ceremony recognizes local talent, artists in Chattahoochee Valley

By Nicole Jones-Harper
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Red Carpet was out and shining at the Tri-City Award Ceremony Sunday night.

The ceremony, hosted by Phoenix Entertainment, recognized many talented people in the Columbus and Phenix City area.

Some of the categories - just to name a few - include Best Male Artist On The Rise, Best Female Artist On The Rise, Plus Size Model of the Year and Media Mogul of the Year - which our very own Nicole Harper was nominated for.

Congratulations to all of the winners and nominees.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
One man dead in multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Columbus officials combat court backlog
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Henry County wreck kills one

Latest News

Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’
Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
Non-profit to host Back to School Bash and Giveaway in LaGrange
Back to School Bash and Giveaway in LaGrange canceled due to weather
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus