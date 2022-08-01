Award ceremony recognizes local talent, artists in Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Red Carpet was out and shining at the Tri-City Award Ceremony Sunday night.

The ceremony, hosted by Phoenix Entertainment, recognized many talented people in the Columbus and Phenix City area.

Some of the categories - just to name a few - include Best Male Artist On The Rise, Best Female Artist On The Rise, Plus Size Model of the Year and Media Mogul of the Year - which our very own Nicole Harper was nominated for.

Congratulations to all of the winners and nominees.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.