CHIME IN: Send in pictures of your kids on their first day of school!

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Time really does fly when you’re having fun. Summer vacation has come to an end for some students in our area as school started back today.

Since August 1 marks the first day back to school for some of our Chattahoochee Valley counties - we are on the edge of our seats to see your “first day” pictures!

[LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley.]

Click the link below to submit pictures of your kids in their best “back to school” attire - some might even end up on air!

