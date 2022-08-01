Business Break
Columbus police continue search for 2021 hit and run suspect

(wcax)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police continue to search for a suspect in a 2021 hit and run, leaving one person dead.

On June 27, 2021, at about 8 p.m. Thomas Rowe Jr. was hit by a car while walking on St. Mary’s Road near Longwood Lane.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Regional Medical Hospital. Unfortunately, he died at the hospital a short time later due to his injuries.

According to witnesses, the vehicle is described as a dark-colored Honda Civic made between 2015 and 2018. At the time of the incident, the car had a paper tag.

Damages to the vehicle may be on the right front, passenger side and possibly the windshield.

Anyone with more information, contact the Columbus Police Department’s Hit and Run Investigator, Corporal R. Hall, at 706-225-4040

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder