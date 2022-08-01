Business Break
Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’

By Nicole Jones-Harper
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One bridge connected two communities Sunday evening for a good cause.

The 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge connected Uptown Columbus and Phenix City with music and laughter.

Columbus Urban League hosted an ‘All White Attire Gala’. The nonprofit organization is also celebrating a half of century of service to the surrounding community.

“So the significance is that we’re on this bridge - we’re bridging two communities - Columbus and Phenix City,” said Danita Gibson with Urban League of Greater Columbus. “The Urban League of Greater Columbus is expanding our footprint to have even brought a scope of services just so many other communities.”

The Urban League was organized in 1971 by a diverse group of community leaders.

