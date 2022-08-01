Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Former Auburn coach, MLB veteran named head coach at Lee-Scott Academy

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Auburn University pitching coach and MLB veteran named new baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy.

On August 1, Lee-Scott Academy announced Tim Hudson as its new head baseball coach.

Hudson spent 17 years in the major leagues, playing for teams such as the Oakland Athletics, Atlanta Braves and San Fransisco Giants. He was named a four-time All-Star during his MLB career and even won the 2014 World Series with the Giants.

He was later inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

In 2020, Hudson was the volunteer assistant and pitching coach for the Auburn University baseball program. Under his coaching, the MLB chose eight Auburn pitchers for three separate drafts, including five in the 2022 MLB Draft.

“We are fortunate to have a coach and a man like Tim Hudson coming to lead the young men of our baseball program at Lee-Scott,” expressed Athletic Director William Johnson. “Tim’s success at the highest level of baseball and his knowledge will serve out young men will both in the game of baseball and in the game of life.”

He and his wife, Kim, have been married since 1999 and have three children. One of them was a 2019 graduate of Lee-Scott Academy, and another will be an upcoming senior at the school.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
One man dead in multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Columbus officials combat court backlog

Latest News

Highlights from day two of Alabama high school media days
Highlights from day two of Alabama high school media days
Major improvement set for Plainsman Park in Auburn
Highlights from day one of Alabama high school media days
Highlights from day one of Alabama high school media days
Carver High School student commits to University of Georgia
Carver High School student commits to University of Georgia