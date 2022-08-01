Business Break
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
By Toni Miles
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FT. MITCHELL, Ala . (WTVM) - A Fort Mitchell man is being charged with attempted murder following a Saturday overnight shooting.

Phenix City Police Department responded to a person being shot at Jack Hughston Hospital.

32-year-old Jacorey Battle was shot multiple time and airlifted to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. Battle is currently in stable condition. Authorities determined the shooting took place in the 400 block of Alabama Highway 165.

Later that morning, 35-year-old Fredrick Elias turned himself in at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office for the shooting. Elias has since been charged with attempted murder.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

