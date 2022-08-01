Business Break
Investigation persists for 2016 hit and run homicide of 14-year-old in Columbus

Arie Phillips
Arie Phillips(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police continue to search for the suspect in a 2016 hit and run incident that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old.

On March 27, 2016, at about 9 p.m., Arie Phillip was hit by a red/maroon pickup truck while walking on Milgen Road. After striking Phillips, the vehicle left the scene.

The teen was taken to the hospital and died due to her injuries.

Anyone with additional information on this case is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department’s Hit and Run Investigator, Corporal R. Hall, at 706-225-4040.

