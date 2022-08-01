Landing gear malfunctions during touch down at LaGrange airport

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Single Piston Airplane malfunctioned while landing at the LaGrange-Callaway Airport.

According to officials, on August 1, at about 3 p.m., the aircraft touched down either without using or with defective landing gear.

No one sustained any injuries from the incident. However, the LaGrange Fire Department stood on the scene while the airplane was removed from the runaway.

While there is no word as to what caused the gear malfunction, the National Transportation Safety Board will complete an investigation.

