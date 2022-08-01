Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Landing gear malfunctions during touch down at LaGrange airport

Landing gear malfunctions during touch down at LaGrange airport
Landing gear malfunctions during touch down at LaGrange airport(Source: Troup County Board of Commissions)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Single Piston Airplane malfunctioned while landing at the LaGrange-Callaway Airport.

According to officials, on August 1, at about 3 p.m., the aircraft touched down either without using or with defective landing gear.

No one sustained any injuries from the incident. However, the LaGrange Fire Department stood on the scene while the airplane was removed from the runaway.

While there is no word as to what caused the gear malfunction, the National Transportation Safety Board will complete an investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
One man dead in multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Columbus officials combat court backlog

Latest News

LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
CHIME IN: Send in pictures of your kids on their first day of school!
Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’
Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’
Award ceremony recognizes local talent, artists in Chattahoochee Valley
Award ceremony recognizes local talent, artists in Chattahoochee Valley