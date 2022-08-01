Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Opelika officers searching for July attempted murder suspect

Opelika officers searching for July attempted murder suspect
Opelika officers searching for July attempted murder suspect(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for an attempted murder suspect.

23-year-old Montavious Demetrel Dawson, of Opelika, is wanted for attempted murder charges - related to an incident which occurred on July 14 in the 100 Block of Chester Avenue.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dawson, contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
One man dead in multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Columbus officials combat court backlog

Latest News

Columbus police continue search for 2021 hit and run suspect
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
ADPH COVID-19 dashboard update changes start on Monday
ADPH shifting strategies in COVID-19 response
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder