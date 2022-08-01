Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Paying a visit to the world’s tallest tree could get you fined

People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six...
People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail.(National Park Service)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taking a look at an incredible tree in California’s Redwood National Park could get visitors into trouble.

Hyperion is certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s tallest living tree.

If you go in for a closer look in person, however, you could receive a fine.

People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six...
People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail.(National Park Service)

The massive tree has faced serious environmental issues, including erosion and trash around the tree, since thrill-seekers started visiting it in 2006.

Now, anyone who gets caught near the tree can face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
One man dead in multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Columbus officials combat court backlog
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Henry County wreck kills one

Latest News

Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
Kentucky governor: At least 35 dead in flooding
Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school.
How to help kids cope with back-to-school anxiety
Joseph Moffit was charged with boating while intoxicated.
2 injured when man crashes boat into floating trampoline, police say
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Brittney Griner’s trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy