Phenix City Interim Superintendent shares top priorities for upcoming school year

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City students will return to the classroom on Thursday.

A sense of normalcy is at the top of the list of things Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Seldon says he wants out of this year.

In Phenix City, mask are not required, but Seldon says COVID mitigation efforts will not stop.

The district plans to have seating charts and cleaning protocols in place.

“We will have safety protocols. We will still expect the students to wash their hands and sanitize their hands and those types of things there. We’re ready for a new school year. We have things in place to make up for lost ground. Where we have lost ground to the pandemic, but as normal for Phenix City Schools, we have high expectations for our students,” said Seldon.

He says security is also a primary concern for him this year, and he hopes to beef up security around the district. Another top issue is learning recovery.

Like most school systems, students in Phenix City struggled a bit during the pandemic. However, Seldon says there is room for improvement after looking at the latest state assessment numbers for the school district.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.