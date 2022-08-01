Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Phenix City Interim Superintendent shares top priorities for upcoming school year

Phenix City School District confirms positive employee COVID-19 exposure
Phenix City School District confirms positive employee COVID-19 exposure
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City students will return to the classroom on Thursday.

A sense of normalcy is at the top of the list of things Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Seldon says he wants out of this year.

In Phenix City, mask are not required, but Seldon says COVID mitigation efforts will not stop.

The district plans to have seating charts and cleaning protocols in place.

“We will have safety protocols. We will still expect the students to wash their hands and sanitize their hands and those types of things there. We’re ready for a new school year. We have things in place to make up for lost ground. Where we have lost ground to the pandemic, but as normal for Phenix City Schools, we have high expectations for our students,” said Seldon.

He says security is also a primary concern for him this year, and he hopes to beef up security around the district. Another top issue is learning recovery.

Like most school systems, students in Phenix City struggled a bit during the pandemic. However, Seldon says there is room for improvement after looking at the latest state assessment numbers for the school district.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
One man dead in multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Columbus officials combat court backlog

Latest News

Former Auburn coach, MLB veteran named head coach at Lee-Scott Academy
Landing gear malfunctions during touch down at LaGrange airport
Landing gear malfunctions during touch down at LaGrange airport
Arie Phillips
Investigation persists for 2016 hit and run homicide of 14-year-old in Columbus
Columbus police continue search for 2021 hit and run suspect