Rain on the Way

Elise’s Forecast
pop 7
pop 7(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been another hot and dry day here in the valley, but if you’ve missed the rain I have good news for you. After a mild night tonight with slight chances for showers and seasonably cool low temperatures, the rain coverage jumps back to 40% tomorrow. This means our high temperatures will stay a bit lower thanks to extra cloud cover, topping out in the low 90s. There’s a chance for rain all day, but we are still likely to see most of it in the late afternoon and evening hours. The story remains the same as we head into the middle of the week. By Thursday, rain coverage decreases just a hair, with clearer skies allowing highs to reach back to average temperatures - around 93. As we head into the end of the week and the first half of the weekend, things continue to dry up with only 10% coverage. By Saturday, highs are likely to be back in the mid 90s. Sunday, another wave of better rain chances moves in with 20-30% coverage sticking around into the next work week.

2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
