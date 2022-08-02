Atlanta Braves coming to Columbus for World Champion Trophy tour

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Atlanta Braves will be making a visit in the Fountain City to celebrate their 2021 World Series Championship win and 151 years of Braves baseball.

On Friday, August 5, the World Champion Trophy Tour will come to the Home Depot on 2891 Sowega Dr.

Braves fans can come and take photos with the World Series trophy. There will also be giveaways and an opportunity to win a VIP experience to see the Braves take on the New York Mets on October 1.

This stop is one of 151 the team will be making throughout Southeast Georgia.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

