Central football looking to take final step this fall

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Central fell to Thompson, 38-22, last year in the AHSAA 7A title game. The Red Devils are hoping to learn from their mistakes this fall and claim the program’s second championship in five years.

“They do know the expectations,” said head coach Patrick Nix. “We expect to be nationally ranked, we expect to win a state championship, we expect to win every game.”

The Central seniors say they’ll need to be great leader if the Red Devils want to make it all the way to Jordan-Hare Stadium this winter.

Watch the video above for more on the 2022 Central Red Devils.

