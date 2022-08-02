Columbus Animal Care and Control to ‘let the dogs out’ at Market Days on Broadway

Business Break
Market Days now open on Broadway in Uptown Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Who let the dogs out? Columbus Animal Care and Control is bringing dogs to Market Days on Broadway - in PUPtown Columbus!

On Saturday, August 6th, Uptown turns into “Puptown” as visitors can also find adoptable dogs, courtesy of Columbus Animal Care and Control. They will also be accepting donations - the proceeds of which all go to the care of the animals and the shelter.

The adoption event will be held Saturday, August 6, at the Uptown Market Days on Broadway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Future adoption events at the market will be held on November 5.

For more information, please visit Columbus Animal Care & Control or call 706-225-4512.

