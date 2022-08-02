Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Columbus Health Dept. administering Monkeypox vaccine, appointment only

(Arizona's Family)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The West Central Health District now has a limited supply of the Monkeypox vaccine in Columbus.

The vaccine is a two dose series - with 28 days between doses. Monkeypox vaccines will be available at no cost to the public.

Monkeypox can be spread by:

· Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

· Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face to face contact, kissing or cuddling, and by sexual contact

· Touching items, such as clothing or linens, that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

The virus can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness usually lasts two to four weeks and is rarely fatal. A few of the symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches/backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • Respiratory symptoms (e.g., sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)
  • Rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus but could also be on the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth

Vaccines are available by appointment only; to register, click HERE. Anyone who has been exposed to the virus or has Monkeypox symptoms may schedule an appointment by calling 833-337-1749.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
Former Auburn coach, MLB veteran named head coach at Lee-Scott Academy
Bond denied for University of West Georgia professor
Bond denied for UWG lecturer charged with murdering 18-year-old student

Latest News

Market Days now open on Broadway in Uptown Columbus
Columbus Animal Care and Control to ‘let the dogs out’ at Market Days on Broadway
Columbus officials rescue victim in apartment fire on Peabody Ave.
Troup County detention officer arrested for selling narcotics to inmates
Troup County detention officer arrested for selling narcotics to inmates
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes