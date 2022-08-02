Columbus Health Dept. administering Monkeypox vaccine, appointment only

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The West Central Health District now has a limited supply of the Monkeypox vaccine in Columbus.

The vaccine is a two dose series - with 28 days between doses. Monkeypox vaccines will be available at no cost to the public.

Monkeypox can be spread by:

· Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

· Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face to face contact, kissing or cuddling, and by sexual contact

· Touching items, such as clothing or linens, that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

The virus can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness usually lasts two to four weeks and is rarely fatal. A few of the symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches/backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Respiratory symptoms (e.g., sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

Rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus but could also be on the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth

Vaccines are available by appointment only; to register, click HERE. Anyone who has been exposed to the virus or has Monkeypox symptoms may schedule an appointment by calling 833-337-1749.

