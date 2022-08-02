Columbus officials prepares for school safety forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials remind drivers to slow down through school zones and pay attention to the road.

All Muscogee County students will officially be back in the classroom on August 8. With that in mind, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon says it’s essential for drivers to obey school zone speed limits and avoid distracted driving.

Blackmon also stressed the importance of parents following the school district’s pickup and drop-off protocols.

The chief’s advice comes as the district prepares to share current safety measures for its school safety forum.

“We partnered with Muscogee County Police to ensure we have readiness plans in place to address whatever concerns regarding safety that takes place within the school system.”

That forum will be held on Wednesday, August 3, at the Public Education Center at 6:30 p.m. Muscogee County Police Chief, Chief Blackmon, a sheriff’s command staff representative and the city’s emergency management director will all be present.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.