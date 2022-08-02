Columbus Parks and Recreation to host annual dog swim day at Double Churches Pool

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The dog days aren’t over just yet. In fact, pups in the Chattahoochee Valley have a whole day dedicated to them!

On August 20, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., all pups are invited to the Double Churches Pool for the annual Dog Days of Summer Doggie Swim Day. This end-of-season event offers the perfect opportunity for your dog(s) to play fetch, paddle around in the shallow end or take a plunge off the diving board!

Each dog must have their own handler and dogs must remain on a leash while on deck. Guests are encouraged to bring their own balls or toys to use in the pool.

There is a $3 entry fee for each dog and its handler.

A portion of the proceeds benefit Columbus Animal Care & Control Rescue Partners who will be on site for the event!

For more information on this event, contact Columbus Parks & Recreation or Columbus Animal Care & Control.

