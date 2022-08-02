Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Columbus Parks and Recreation to host annual dog swim day at Double Churches Pool

(WEAU)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The dog days aren’t over just yet. In fact, pups in the Chattahoochee Valley have a whole day dedicated to them!

On August 20, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., all pups are invited to the Double Churches Pool for the annual Dog Days of Summer Doggie Swim Day. This end-of-season event offers the perfect opportunity for your dog(s) to play fetch, paddle around in the shallow end or take a plunge off the diving board!

Each dog must have their own handler and dogs must remain on a leash while on deck. Guests are encouraged to bring their own balls or toys to use in the pool.

There is a $3 entry fee for each dog and its handler.

A portion of the proceeds benefit Columbus Animal Care & Control Rescue Partners who will be on site for the event!

For more information on this event, contact Columbus Parks & Recreation or Columbus Animal Care & Control.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
Former Auburn coach, MLB veteran named head coach at Lee-Scott Academy
Bond denied for University of West Georgia professor
Bond denied for UWG lecturer charged with murdering 18-year-old student

Latest News

Muscogee County School District logo
Columbus officials prepares for school safety forum
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
Columbus Tech holds grand opening for new child development center