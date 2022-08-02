Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Columbus police chief talks school safety for upcoming year

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Schools, the largest school district in the region, will welcome students back on Friday for children in kindergarten through second grade and on Monday for third to 12th grade.

The top goal on school officials and law enforcement’s list is safety.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined News Leader 9 in the studio to share more information on tackling safety concerns.

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
One man dead in multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Columbus officials combat court backlog

Latest News

Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
But the CDC warned this could happen.
Parent weighs in on Stewart County Schools’ mask mandate
Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika
Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika