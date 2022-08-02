Business Break
Columbus Tech holds grand opening for new child development center

(Source: Columbus Technical College)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College (CTC), in partnership with Enrichment Services, held the grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new child development center.

This center is all a part of an expansion of Enrichment Services in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The new center provides an opportunity to deliver services easier to families, specifically to Columbus Tech students.

Along with Early Childhood Education Services, the center will provide instructional and hands-on opportunities for students.

President of CTC Martha Ann Todd said, “[I am] tremendously excited about this opportunity to provide for our students to have their children in a facility that’s right here on campus.”

The program is set to begin on Thursday, August 4.

