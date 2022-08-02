Keep the umbrella handy the next few days

Business Break
Tyler’s forecast
Carry your umbrella today just in case you get under a storm later. It will be mostly cloudy, very warm and sticky.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The best rain opportunities through the weekend looks to be during the next couple days before storms become much less likely by the end of the workweek. It is a gloomier to start on this Tuesday compared to Monday. We’ll continue that trend with more clouds than sun. As a result, instead of the mid to upper 90s for highs in many locations, we’ll top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few showers and sprinkles are expected this morning followed by a better chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Most activity should fade by 10 PM ET. The Storm Team 9 Forecast calls for a little more sun mixing in with the clouds Wednesday. The greatest potential for hit or miss storms arrives in the afternoon and evening. Thursday looks to be a transition day as we’ll still have a chance of storms, but as a massive ridge of high pressure begins to take shape, nary a drop of rain is expected Friday and possibly most of Saturday. That will allow our highs to reach the mid 90s again. As of now, next week is looking pretty typical of summer. Hot, sticky with storms in spots.

