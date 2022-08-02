Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A kidnapping investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County, and one suspect is in custody.

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his department responded to a possible kidnapping call Monday morning on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. He said the investigation led them to a 12-year-old girl wandering down a road. She was taken in for medical assistance.

Abbett said U.S. marshals took someone into custody in the Auburn area. He said that person has been charged with first-degree kidnapping. However, the sheriff did not release the suspect’s name Monday night.

He said more information will be released Tuesday.

