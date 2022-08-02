Lee County district attorney receives national recognition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jessica Ventiere, a Lee County district attorney, received national recognition by the Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation for her exception and successful efforts in capital litigation and complex homicide prosecution.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this award,” said Ventiere. “This was truly a team effort, and I share this award with every member of the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, the Auburn Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. We continue to pray that one day we’ll find Lori and lay her to rest properly.”

Earlier this year, Ventiere played a significant position in the capital murder conviction of Richard Ennis for the death of 24-year-old Lori Ann Slesinski, who vanished from her Auburn home in 2006.

Although Slesinski’s body was never found, the DA convinced a Lee County jury to convict Ennis on two counts of capital murder. In part, this played a role in her nomination.

Executive Director of the Alabama District Attorney’s Association said, “Jessica Ventiere is an incredible District Attorney who shows dedication to the work and community she serves. Ms. Ventiere is a career prosecutor, having served as an assistant district attorney, Chief Assistant District Attorney, and now Lee County’s District Attorney. We are very honored to have her as a part of our organization.”

Congratulation to you, District Attorney Ventiere.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.