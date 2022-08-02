Business Break
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family is displaced following a house fire in east Columbus.

On the evening of August 1, at approxiamately 6:30 p.m., lightning struck a residence in Belvedere Park off Buena Vista Road, causing the home to catch on fire.

According to Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull, the fire damaged half of the house.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. However, three family members have been displaced due to the damages.

