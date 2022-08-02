Business Break
National Night Out aims to strengthen relationship between law enforcement, community

Law enforcement agencies across the east are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday evening.
Law enforcement agencies across the east are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday evening.(national night out)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Night Out events are planned around the country Tuesday, providing an opportunity to bring law enforcement officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign. Millions of neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, and other community events. There are safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, and visits from emergency personnel.

According to National Night Out, 19 cities across Alabama are participating this year:

Auburn, Bessemer, Birmingham, Bloomington, Dothan, Dutton, Eutaw, Gardendale, Hanceville, Hope Hull, Huntsville, Montevallo, Montgomery, Opelika, Selma, Semmes, Trafford, Tuscaloosa, and Tuskegee.

Here is a list of events happening in our area:

Auburn:

  • Auburn is hosting its National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Auburn University Ag Heritage Park. It will feature free food, games, inflatables, face painting, demonstrations from the Police K9 unit and touch-a-truck. There will also be booths and vendors set up throughout the event.

Opelika:

  • Opelika’s National Night Out will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the courthouse square. There will be free food, drinks, games, activities, live music, and much more! Attendees can also help us CRAM the CRUISER. First responders will collect non-perishable food items for the Food Bank of East Alabama.

Montgomery:

  • Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is hosting an event at Home Depot on Chantilly Parkway Tuesday night, featuring police and fire departments from around the area. That event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Montgomery City Councillor Audrey Graham will sponsor an event at Carver High School from 6-9 p.m. featuring food and fun for District 4 residents and those in neighboring communities.
  • The Capitol Heights neighborhood is also holding an event for its residents. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Louis Armstrong Park, Madison Avenue.

Contact your neighborhood association or local city office to find out if your neighborhood is participating.

National Night Out was first introduced in August of 1984.

