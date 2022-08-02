Opelika City Schools celebrate faculty, staff with Welcome Back Breakfast

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Brown Agency and Stone Martin Builders, Alabama’s largest home builders, sponsored a Welcome Back Breakfast for the faculty and staff of Opelika City Schools.

At this event, breakfast was provided to over 600 school employees.

“Teachers take on many roles as mentors, leaders, and motivators for all their students. The Opelika community is lucky to have a talented group of educators who show up for our children to support their learning,” said Frank Plan, CEO of Stone Martin Builders. “We see the positive difference the Opelika City Schools’ staff has outside of the classroom every day in our Stone Martin Builders neighborhoods. Our company appreciates everything that teachers and staff do for the students.”

The Welcome Back Breakfast was held to honor the school employees for their dedication and hard and also to celebrate the start of a new school year.

Opelika City School caters to over 4500 students across eight schools.

On Monday, August 8, students will return to the classroom for the upcoming year.

