Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Opelika City Schools celebrate faculty, staff with Welcome Back Breakfast

On Monday, August 8, students will return to the classroom for the upcoming year.
Welcome Back Breakfast
Welcome Back Breakfast(Source: Opelika City Schools)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Brown Agency and Stone Martin Builders, Alabama’s largest home builders, sponsored a Welcome Back Breakfast for the faculty and staff of Opelika City Schools.

At this event, breakfast was provided to over 600 school employees.

“Teachers take on many roles as mentors, leaders, and motivators for all their students. The Opelika community is lucky to have a talented group of educators who show up for our children to support their learning,” said Frank Plan, CEO of Stone Martin Builders. “We see the positive difference the Opelika City Schools’ staff has outside of the classroom every day in our Stone Martin Builders neighborhoods. Our company appreciates everything that teachers and staff do for the students.”

The Welcome Back Breakfast was held to honor the school employees for their dedication and hard and also to celebrate the start of a new school year.

Opelika City School caters to over 4500 students across eight schools.

On Monday, August 8, students will return to the classroom for the upcoming year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
Former Auburn coach, MLB veteran named head coach at Lee-Scott Academy
Bond denied for University of West Georgia professor
Bond denied for UWG lecturer charged with murdering 18-year-old student

Latest News

Lee County district attorney receives national recognition
Lee County District Attorney receives national recognition
Michael Schlarman
Columbus man pleads guilty to felony fentanyl charge
Columbus Health Dept. administering Monkeypox vaccine, appointment only
Market Days now open on Broadway in Uptown Columbus
Columbus Animal Care and Control to ‘let the dogs out’ at Market Days on Broadway