Rainy The Next Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a hectic wave of storms last night, we stayed mostly dry today. However, as the evening progresses we could see more storms, so keep the rain gear handy! Tomorrow looks to hold similar conditions, with highs back in the low 90s and 40% coverage of showers and storms in the evening. By Thursday, things dry up a smidge and continue drying into the first part of the weekend. Lows will stay average with temperatures in the low 70s every night. For the end of the weekend rain coverage goes back up and with stay around 20-30% into the next work week.

