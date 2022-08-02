Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Troup County detention officer arrested for selling narcotics to inmates

Troup County detention officer arrested for selling narcotics to inmates
Troup County detention officer arrested for selling narcotics to inmates(Source: Troup Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer has been arrested after he brought narcotics to inmates into the Troup County Jail for money.

23-year-old Steven Michael Crowder had been employed since January as a detention officer. Crowder is charged with the following:

  • 4 counts of violation of oath by a public officer
  • 4 counts of items prohibited for possession by inmates
  • 1 count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

This investigation began approximately a month ago after allegations were made that Crowder was possibly bringing narcotics into the jail and being paid through a third party. After the lengthy investigation, police say Crowder was the only detention officer involved in this case.

The inmates involved will also be facing charges once that side of the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
Former Auburn coach, MLB veteran named head coach at Lee-Scott Academy
Bond denied for University of West Georgia professor
Bond denied for UWG lecturer charged with murdering 18-year-old student

Latest News

Market Days now open on Broadway in Uptown Columbus
Columbus Animal Care and Control to ‘let the dogs out’ at Market Days on Broadway
Columbus officials rescue victim in apartment fire on Peabody Ave.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
Law enforcement agencies across the east are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday evening.
National Night Out aims to strengthen relationship between law enforcement, community