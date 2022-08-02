Troup County detention officer arrested for selling narcotics to inmates

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer has been arrested after he brought narcotics to inmates into the Troup County Jail for money.

23-year-old Steven Michael Crowder had been employed since January as a detention officer. Crowder is charged with the following:

4 counts of violation of oath by a public officer

4 counts of items prohibited for possession by inmates

1 count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

This investigation began approximately a month ago after allegations were made that Crowder was possibly bringing narcotics into the jail and being paid through a third party. After the lengthy investigation, police say Crowder was the only detention officer involved in this case.

The inmates involved will also be facing charges once that side of the investigation is complete.

