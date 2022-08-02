Business Break
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes

Pregnant woman
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Revenue says that families who are expecting a child or children can now claim the unborn child on their taxes.

The new guidance was released on their website on Monday. It says the tax change is due to the Supreme Court’s ruling related to Roe v Wade and the Court of Appeal’s decision to allow Georgia’s “Heartbeat Law” to go into effect.

The 2019 law bans most abortions where there is a “detectable human heartbeat” or cardiac activity, which can happen as early as 6 weeks.

The Department of Revenue says anyone who is expecting a child on or after July 20 through July 31, 2022, can claim the dependent personal exemption, which is $3,000 per unborn child.

The Department of Revenue says they may ask for proof of pregnancy. It is not unusual to ask for relevant medical records or other documentation for other deductions.

The ability to claim the dependent only applies to the state of Georgia. It will not affect the filer’s federal returns at this time.

The department also said that additional information, including return instructions, will be issued later this year along with changes impacting Tax Year 2022 Georgia individual tax returns.

