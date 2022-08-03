Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

2 arrested for Kroger bomb threat in Lanett

Suspects in Kroger bomb threat
Suspects in Kroger bomb threat(Source: Lanett Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal and Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police arrested two suspects for a false Kroger bomb threat.

On August 2, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Chambers County Dispatch received a 911 call about a possible bomb at Kroger, located on S. Gilmer Avenue.

According to investigators, on August 3, 22-year-old Cassidy Buckner was arrested and charged with reporting a false incident, a felony, and obstructing government operations, a misdemeanor.

Through further investigation, officials found that Buckner called at the demand of 26-year-old Robert Leatherwood.

Police say the male suspect asked Buckner to call in the bomb threat to be let go from a traffic stop.

He was also arrested and charged with reporting a false incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Schlarman
Columbus man pleads guilty to felony fentanyl charge
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika
Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika
Columbus officials rescue victim in apartment fire on Peabody Ave.
Death investigation underway on 16th Street in Columbus
Death investigation underway on 16th Street in Columbus

Latest News

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Death investigation underway on 16th Street in Columbus
Death investigation underway on 16th Street in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 86-year-old man
86-year-old missing man found safe in Columbus
Georgia prices remain the lowest in the nation.
Gov. Kemp once again extends temporary suspension of gas tax in Georgia