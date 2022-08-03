2 arrested for Kroger bomb threat in Lanett

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police arrested two suspects for a false Kroger bomb threat.

On August 2, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Chambers County Dispatch received a 911 call about a possible bomb at Kroger, located on S. Gilmer Avenue.

According to investigators, on August 3, 22-year-old Cassidy Buckner was arrested and charged with reporting a false incident, a felony, and obstructing government operations, a misdemeanor.

Through further investigation, officials found that Buckner called at the demand of 26-year-old Robert Leatherwood.

Police say the male suspect asked Buckner to call in the bomb threat to be let go from a traffic stop.

He was also arrested and charged with reporting a false incident.

