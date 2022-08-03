Business Break
Back-to School Health - Creating a medical checklist for students

Creating a medical checklist for students
Back- to- School health - Creating a medical checklist for students
Back- to- School health - Creating a medical checklist for students(WTVM)
By Tiffany Maddox
Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - School is officially in session for some students in the Chattahoochee Valley.

And while parents have checked off items on their child’s school supply list and shopped for clothes, there could be one more important thing they missed.

Health experts recommend adding medical screenings to back to school prep.

Healthcare professionals say all parents and families should consider creating a back-to-school health checklist along with routine questions for doctors to ask every school year.

One medical professional says this will help get some kids back on track with care and immunizations as there were many interruptions to medical care for the last two years.

“Making sure all the medications a child might be on, are on up to date, obviously making sure there’s no abnormalities in the visit and making sure the child is up to date on all their vaccinations,” said United Healthcare of Georgia Registered Nurse Alicia Sams. “Particularly as patients and families may have gotten behind in their checkups during the COVID pandemic

Sams said your lists should include a wellness visit, dental cleaning, a yearly vision checkup and even mental health screening.

Sams also mentioned that some parents confuse a well visit with a sports physical exam.

She said these are typically 2 different appoints so check with your healthcare provider so your student is able to get clearance in time to play sports at school.

