Columbus police looking for missing man with traumatic brain injury
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a man with a traumatic brain injury.
53-year-old Victor Allen Chavez was last seen in the 1000 block of Bay Avenue, near Whitewater Express, on Tuesday, August 2, at about 7 a.m.
He has gray hair, a long white goatee, and glasses. Chavez was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans and blue Nike tennis shoes.
Along with his brain injury, Chavez also uses a wheelchair, according to police.
Anyone with information on this critically missing person’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911 or the Columbus Police Youth Services at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.