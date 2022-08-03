Business Break
Columbus police looking for missing man with traumatic brain injury

Victor Allen Chavez
Victor Allen Chavez(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a man with a traumatic brain injury.

53-year-old Victor Allen Chavez was last seen in the 1000 block of Bay Avenue, near Whitewater Express, on Tuesday, August 2, at about 7 a.m.

He has gray hair, a long white goatee, and glasses. Chavez was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans and blue Nike tennis shoes.

Along with his brain injury, Chavez also uses a wheelchair, according to police.

Anyone with information on this critically missing person’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911 or the Columbus Police Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

