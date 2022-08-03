Columbus police searching for missing 86-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

86-year-old Earnest Harris was last seen in the 2200 block of Skylake Drive on August 2 - between the hours of 7 - 9:30 p.m.

Officials say it’s unknown what Harris was last seen wearing. He has dementia.

Harris left with his vehicle - a 2015 silver Chrysler 300 with GA tag CFI5466.

If you have any information on Harris’ whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.