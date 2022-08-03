Columbus searching for missing woman with dementia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family ask for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman with dementia.

70-year-old Ann Jones was last seen around 1 p.m. on August 3 on the 5600 block of Hodges Drive.

She was last seen wearing a green dress.

Along with dementia, Jones has respiratory problems and may have difficulty walking, according to police.

Anyone with information on this missing person’s whereabouts, contact the Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-649-3449 or Sgt. L. Zieverink at 706-326-6662.

