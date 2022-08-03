Business Break
East Alabama Health opens primary care clinic in Smiths Station

(Pexels)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new option for health care is now available for residents of Smiths Station and the surrounding areas.

East Alabama Health has opened its new Primary Medicine Associates clinic at the intersection of Summerville Road and U.S. 280, next to Love’s Travel Stop. The new clinic will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. (all Eastern Time).

Dr. Samantha Lawson is the new clinic’s physician. She will be providing family medicine services to patients at the east Alabama clinic.

“When I was growing up in Smiths Station, I noticed that patients who lived there had to travel to Columbus or Opelika-Auburn to receive routine health care,” says Dr. Lawson. “For many of them, the trip was a burden and would result in them foregoing regular checkups and dismissing health concerns until it was an emergency. At that time, I felt called to serve in an area that needed health care. I believe that being able to come back to my hometown and serve as a family physician in the community that inspired me to become a physician is truly a blessing from God, and is the path I was meant to follow.”

While it is suggested that patients call ahead to make an appointment, officials say walk-ins will be accepted in most cases for minor illnesses and injuries. To make an appointment, call 334-528-3662.

