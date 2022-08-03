Business Break
Ending the Week Drier & Hotter

Derek’s Forecast!
((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Thursday and Friday, our rain coverage will be dropping off a bit from the stormy weather we have seen at times this week. As always this time of year, with our rain chances going down, our temperatures will be moving up - with mid 90s back in the forecast for many of us as we end the week, and the ‘feels like’ temperatures at 100+ in some spots. For the weekend, Saturday looks like the drier of the two weekend days for right now if you are making plans ahead of time - but even on Sunday there will be plenty of dry intervals during the day. Both days will still feature the chance of those afternoon and evening storms, so stay weather alert as always, and use the WTVM weather app to keep track of things. Next week looks like a return to pretty average summer days - hit or miss storms in the PM and evening along with hot and muggy weather through the day. For those of you heading back to school, mornings will remain warm and muggy, but mostly dry weather is usually the case for summer mornings.

