FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The FBI is offering $25,000 for any information leading to the arrest of an armed and dangerous suspect.

According to the FBI, 25-year-old Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown was involved in shooting multiple times at an FBI agent in Columbus on July 28.

On August 1, a federal arrest warrant was issued after Brown was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and impeding a federal official by the U.S. District Court in Macon, Georgia.

Anyone with information on this case or Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.