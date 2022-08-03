Business Break
FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus

Joshuia Brown
Joshuia Brown(Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The FBI is offering $25,000 for any information leading to the arrest of an armed and dangerous suspect.

According to the FBI, 25-year-old Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown was involved in shooting multiple times at an FBI agent in Columbus on July 28.

On August 1, a federal arrest warrant was issued after Brown was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and impeding a federal official by the U.S. District Court in Macon, Georgia.

Anyone with information on this case or Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000.

